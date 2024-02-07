Grading Texas Tech football recruiting class: How did Red Raiders fare?

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire and his staff continued the momentum they built on the recruiting trail the year before when they signed a class ranked in the top 25 nationally and first among the Big 12's continuing members.

Tech finalized the class on early signing day in December and, as expected, made no additions on Wednesday, the start of the traditional signing period. The headliner is Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson whose ranking in the 247Sports composite index — the No. 16 prospect in the nation and No. 4 in Texas — puts him among the program's highest-ranked recruits all-time.

The depth of quality runs deep, though, with Tech landing five prospects among the state's top 40 in the 247Sports composite: Hudson, Prosper offensive tackle Ellis Davis, Hutto quarterback Will Hammond, Sachse defensive edge player Cheta Ofili and Pflugerville Weiss safety Peyton Morgan. Seven more Tech signees are among the state's top 100.

Tech had enough scholarships available to spread it around. Among the Red Raiders' 21 signees are five offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four receivers and three defensive edge players.

Tech didn't sign any defensive tackles, though it wasn't a pressing need this year. There are five scholarship defensive tackles on the roster who are juniors or younger, three of whom were high-school signees last year.

How does the Texas Tech football recruiting class of 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 24 overall, No. 1 in Big 12 among continuing members

Top signees: WR Micah Hudson, No. 4 wide receiver, No. 16 overall; OT Ellis Davis, No. 16 offensive tackle, No. 199 overall; DE Cheta Ofili, No. 19 defensive edge, No. 206 overall.

Biggest miss: Lindale OL Casey Poe, a national top-200 prospect and state top-30, visited Texas Tech five times, but signed with Alabama. Hopes Poe would take a free exit after Nick Saban's retirement haven't materialized.

Grade: B — Texas Tech didn't have the season it expected in 2023, but the recruiting effort rolled on unimpeded. So far, Joey McGuire has stayed true to his pledge to make Texas high-school talent the foundation of his roster.

