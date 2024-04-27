Grading the Jets' Day 2 pick during the 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets selected Malachi Corley in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let's break down how Gang Green did on Day 2...

Malachi Corley, WR

The Jets wanted Corley in the second round. So much so they made multiple attempts to trade up and get him. They were unsuccessful. That ended up working out in the Jets favor. When Corley was still available when the third round began, the Jets moved up eight selections to take him.

In Corley, the Jets are getting a player with elite ability after the catch -- he calls himself the "YAC king." One NFL offensive coordinator compared him to 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, saying he plays like a "bull in the china shop." Corley will have a role with the Jets very early on. He's a player you just need to get the ball in his hands and good things will happen.

The Jets receiving group is now taking shape. Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will start outside. Xavier Gipson will have a role as the slot receiver, but look for Corley to demand touches. This is a Jets offense that was borderline anemic last year, averaging 15.8 points per game. Corley is a dynamic presence. He caught 79 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He had 22 touchdowns his last two years. That's a player you want to get the ball.

Grade: A