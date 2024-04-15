Grade the Steelers 2024 offseason ahead of the 2024 NFL draft

2024 has been one of the busiest and most interesting offseasons in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. General Manager Omar Khan continues to be aggressive, wheeling and dealing to rebuild several positional units. The highlights have centered on the team going from Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky to Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen as the new quarterback depth chart.

Having said all that, Pittsburgh is 10 days away from the 2024 NFL draft with several starting spots unsettled. The team currently needs a starting center and wide receiver as well as an upgrade at offensive tackle and possibly cornerback.

It is hard to imagine the draft is going to yield every position the Steelers need and there will need to be more work done heading into offseason workouts and training camp.

But as of now, what grade do you give Khan and the Steelers front office for everything they have done prior to the draft?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire