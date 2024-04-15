GP2 ruled out of Warriors-Kings NBA Play-In Tournament clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' path to a first-round playoff series will continue without a key player.

Gary Payton II will miss Tuesday's do-or-die NBA Play-In Tournament matchup with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed to reporters Monday. And if Golden State defeats Sacramento and advances to its second play-in game against the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 seed game, Payton II will miss that game too.

Payton II missed the final three games of the regular season due to a calf injury.

The winner of Tuesday's play-in game will face the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game for one final shot at the playoffs on Friday.

Kerr said if the Warriors still are alive past Friday, Payton II will be re-evaluated over the weekend.

"If we advance, we're hopeful he would be able to play in the first round," Kerr said.

Payton II played in just 44 games this season, averaging 5.5 points on 56.3 percent shooting, with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. His impact, however, goes beyond a stat sheet, as his defensive prowess and high-flying athleticism certainly will be missed for the Warriors this week.

