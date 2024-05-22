Gov. Walz proclaims Wednesday 'Wolves Back Day' in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday "Wolves Back Day" in Minnesota, and the first letter of each part of the proclamation spells out "Bring ya ass" in a call back to what Anthony Edwards told Charles Barkley after the Timberwolves won Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

"At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, all eyes will be North as the Timberwolves bring conference championship basketball back to Minnesota again," reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. "Sports have the power to bring people together, and Minnesota fans are excited to cheer on our beloved Timberwolves."

Here's the full proclamation:

WHEREAS: Basketball has a long, rich, and sometimes painful history in Minnesota. The Minneapolis Lakers dominated in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning five championships from 1949 to 1954 before they were stolen by the coastal elites and flown to Los Angeles in 1960. The Minnesota Timberwolves were founded 29 years later, bringing professional basketball back to Minnesota in 1989; and

WHEREAS: Reigning champions Denver Nuggets fell to the Wolves on their home court after a lively seven game series that included the largest Game 7 comeback in NBA history; and

WHEREAS: It is the first time in 20 years, since the glory days of Kevin Garnett, that the Timberwolves have punched their Big Ticket to the Western Conference Finals; and

WHEREAS: Naz Reid; and

WHEREAS: Games one and two of the Western Conference Finals will be hosted at Target Center in Minneapolis; and

WHEREAS: Young and old sports fans have a sense of optimism not often felt in Minnesota; and

WHEREAS: At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, all eyes will be North as the Timberwolves bring conference championship basketball back to Minnesota again; and

WHEREAS: Anthony Edwards extended a warm invitation to NBA legend Charles Barkley to come witness the greatness that is Minnesota; and

WHEREAS: Sportsmanship, camaraderie, friendship, and a variety of dining and entertainment options await Mr. Barkley and others who come to visit our state for the series; and

WHEREAS: Sports have the power to bring people together, and Minnesota fans are excited to cheer on our beloved Timberwolves.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, TIM WALZ, Governor of Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Wednesday, May 22, 2024, as:

WOLVES BACK DAY

Edwards telling Barkley to "Bring ya ass" to Minnesota after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals has inspired a line of merchandise, a new website that's helped drive traffic to Minnesota's tourism website, and now the governor's proclamation.

The Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Target Center. FOX 9 will get you ready for the game with Wolves Playoffs Live at 3 p.m. streaming on FOX LOCAL at fox9.com and 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on FOX LOCAL and fox9.com.