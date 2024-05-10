Gotterup grabs lead at PGA Myrtle Beach Classic

American Chris Gotterup fired a seven-under par 64 to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the PGA Myrtle Beach Classic (Raj Mehta)

Chris Gotterup birdied the last four holes to grab a one-stroke lead over Robert MacIntyre after Friday's second round of the inaugural PGA Tour Myrtle Beach Classic.

The 24-year-old American, making only his 27th career PGA start, fired a seven-under 64 to stand on 12-under 130 after 36 holes at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the South Carolina vacation haven.

That left him with a one-stroke lead over Scotland's MacIntyre and a two-stroke edge over Spain's Jorge Campillo with Americans Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley, Davis Thompson and Alistair Docherty sharing fourth on 133.

"There are a lot of good guys right in the mix there," Gotterup said. "Just got to go out and do what I'm trying to do and execute shots.

"I definitely can take advantage on a couple holes with some length. Just got to keep my pedal down and keep going."

World number 284 Gotterup's best PGA finish was a share of fourth at the 2022 John Deere Classic.

Gotterup birdied six of the last eight holes in all, starting with a nine-foot birdie putt at 13 and a seven-footer at the par-5 15th.

He reached the green in two at the par-5 15th to set up a tap-in birdie, added a five-foot birdie putt at 16, then rolled home a mammoth 50-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th before closing with a 17-foot birdie putt from the fringe.

"We were really just executing shots pretty solidly down the stretch," Gotterup said. "It got pretty windy, so definitely a good finish for me."

World number 84 MacIntyre, twice a winner on the DP World Tour, seeks his first PGA title. He followed a 64 with a 67 on Friday.

"It has been really good," MacIntyre said. "It's difficult to back up a good round, felt like I've done that really well. The front nine I was absolutely pretty much flawless.

"Missed a few chances, but when you keep giving yourself lots of chances, you're going to take some."

Campillo, a three-time DP World Tour winner, fired a 66.

"I played quite solid," he said. "Off the tee, not so great, but not bad. The ball always was in play. My irons were actually very good, and my putting was solid."

The tournament serves as a secondary event while top PGA Tour players compete at the signature-level Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina.

