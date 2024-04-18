Gossip: United look at three centre-backs

[BBC]

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have joined Manchester United in considering a move for Everton's 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite. (Teamtalk)

Nottingham Forest want in excess of £20m for Brazilian centre-back Murillo, 21, amid interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)

United could offer Mason Greenwood as part of a deal to sign Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 27, from Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, subscription required)

