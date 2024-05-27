Gossip: Riad heads to London for Palace medical
Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, 20, is set to arrive in England for a medical ahead of a potential £12.7m move to Crystal Palace. (Mail)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, 20, is set to arrive in England for a medical ahead of a potential £12.7m move to Crystal Palace. (Mail)
Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
For the 12th consecutive spring, a PSG Champions League campaign ended sooner than it was supposed to, without the only acceptable result.
Give Angel Reese five years and she just might rule the WNBA.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Andy Behrens breaks down the next wave of fantasy football stars, ranking the incoming rookie class for dynasty drafters.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.