Gossip: Hammers face competition to appoint Fonseca as manager

[BBC]

West Ham will face competition from AC Milan for Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, with the 51-year-old seen as a potential replacement for Hammers boss David Moyes. (i Sport)

Scotsman Moyes, 61, has attracted interest from Spartak Moscow amid uncertainty over his future at the Hammers. (Mail)

English midfielder Callum O'Hare, 25, who is a target for Aston Villa and West Ham, has told Coventry City he will leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Football Insider)

