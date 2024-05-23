Gossip: Freedman rejects Newcastle to remain at Palace

[BBC]

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, 49, has rejected an offer from Newcastle United to replace Dan Ashworth in a similar role and will stay with the Eagles. (Football Insider)

Magpies boss Eddie Howe also wants Palace forward Michael Olise, 22, although the France Under-21 international is in high-demand. (Teamtalk)

Finally, Palace have agreed personal terms with Morocco and Real Betis centre-back Chadi Riad, 20, in a deal worth up to £14m. (Standard)

