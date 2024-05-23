Gossip: Blues in talks with McKenna as Pochettino replacement

[BBC]

Chelsea have identified a shortlist of candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino and hope to make an appointment in a matter of days. (Athletic - subscription required)

Chelsea are in discussions with McKenna's representatives about the 38-year-old becoming their new manager. (Football Insider)

Ipswich have offered manager Kieran McKenna a bumper new contract in the hope of keeping him amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton. (Sun)

Leicester City are braced for an approach from Chelsea for manager Enzo Maresca. (Sun)

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, is set to reject interest from Paris St-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs as he looks to secure a move to Chelsea. (Teamtalk)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30, has given a clear indication he will remain with Everton despite transfer interest from Chelsea. (Mirror)

Finally, Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, who is on Chelsea and Arsenal's radar, will decide before the Euros whether he wants to remain at RB Leipzig or move on. (Fabrizio Romano)

