Gossip: Blues prepare new bid for youngster Estevao

Chelsea have prepared a fresh bid for Palmeiras winger Willian Estevao after agreeing terms with the 17-year-old Brazil youth international last week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea will earn a £5m bonus under the terms of Eden Hazard's 2019 transfer to Real Madrid after the Spanish side reached the Champions League final - despite the 33-year-old former Belgium forward retiring seven months ago. (Telegraph - subscription required)

