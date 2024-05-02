Gorillas Softball Looks Ahead to MIAA Tournament Play

PITTSBURG, KS – Pitt State softball is on its way to Edmond, Oklahoma for MIAA tournament play after a 49-5 season.

Winning the regular season title, the Gorillas wrapped up their season with a sweep against No. 5 Central Oklahoma at home. Winning numerous accolades at the end of the year, head coach Jenny Fuller said it’s most important for her group to stay focused.

“We’re excited to have won the conference and get the awards, but we’re never satisfied,” said Fuller.

“We know that we have a lot more work to do, and ultimately, make it to the world series. We have to focus on the task at hand.”

In facing tough competition, Gorillas freshman pitcher Ava Laurent said the group isn’t nervous.

“I don’t think anyone is nervous, and we’re all just super excited as a whole,” Laurent said.

“The team is really hot right now, and going into the conference tournament as strong as we are, I think we’re in a good position.”

Senior infielder Maddie Fernandez described the importance of her team keeping up the energy.

“Our mentality is to keep the energy up,” Fernandez said.

“I really loved our energy going into the Central Oklahoma games, and I think taking that energy into this week, will be really important.”

The 49-5 Gorillas will open up tournament play on Thursday, May 2nd against Fort Hays State at 6:30 p.m.

