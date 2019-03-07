Gordon Hayward hits game-winner to send Celtics past Kings

It’s been a brutal couple of seasons since Gordon Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics.

He suffered a season-ending leg injury five minutes into his Celtics career last season. This year, he’s been relegated to the bench after watching his on-court performance dramatically regress while being tabbed as one of the primary reasons for the Celtics’ dysfunction.

So moments like Wednesday have been few and far between.

Joy for Gordon

The Celtics forward found himself with the ball in the final seconds of regulation of a tie game against the Sacramento Kings.

He drove the length of the court past Buddy Hield for a layup in traffic to give the Celtics a 111-109 lead with two seconds remaining.

His bucket would be the last of the game and a game-winner as Boston pulled off its second road win in as many nights on the West Coast.

Gordon Hayward experienced joy for a second straight night with the Celtics. (Getty)

Back-to-back big nights

On Tuesday, the Celtics handed the Golden State Warriors a stunning 128-95 defeat that was also thanks in large part to Hayward’s efforts.

Hayward posted 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes off the bench against Golden State in arguably his best performance of the season.

Wednesday’s line wasn’t nearly as prolific with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds. But a game-winner will do nicely, especially for a guy who’s been under an intense amount of scrutiny on a team plagued with troubles.

