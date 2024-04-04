Gophers women’s basketball heading to WNIT championship

Amaya Battle had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the Gophers held off Troy 74-69 in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday in Troy, Alabama.

The Gophers (20-15) will play St. Louis (21-18), which defeated Vermont 57-54 in the other semifinal, in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Gophers led 45-36 at halftime but the Trojans slowly crept back into the game and trailed 68-67 with 55 seconds remaining. Gophers freshman Grace Grocholski made a 3-pointer, and after Ja’Mia Hollings missed a 3-pointer for Troy, Grochoski made a free throw and Battle made two free throws to seal the win.

Grocholski finished with 11 points. Mallory Heyer added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Sophie Hart had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Gophers.

Hollings led Troy with 25 points.

