Gophers forward Isaiah Ihnen enters NCAA transfer portal

A third Gophers men’s basketball player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

Little-used forward Isaiah Ihnen entered the portal, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Thursday. Verbal Commits first reported the news.

Ihnen averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. He played in 28 games, but saw his time on the court shrink as Big Ten play continued into the spring.

Ihnen, who missed the two previous seasons with knee injuries, was the last holdover player from former coach Richard Pitino’s era.

With four total exits via the portal this week, the Gophers have four vacant scholarships for next season.

