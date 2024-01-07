Gophers football: QB Logan Fife de-commits from the U

The Gophers’ list of hardly-knew-you players grew on Sunday when Fresno State transfer quarterback Logan Fife backed off his short-term pledge to Minnesota.

“After careful consideration with my family, I have decided it’s best for me to DECOMMIT from The University of Minnesota,” Fife wrote Sunday on X. “My recruitment is back open.”

Fife is now the fifth transfer player since Dec. 10 to commit to Minnesota but back out within one month.

With Fife’s defection, the Gophers are expected to look to find another backup quarterback behind incoming transfer Max Brosmer from New Hampshire. The NCAA transfer portal will also be open in May.

Brosmer, the penciled-in starter for 2024, has already joined the U and participated in practices leading up the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.

The current backup on the U roster is incoming true freshman Drake Lindsey of Fayatteville, Ark. Lindsey is enrolling at the U later this month.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JUCO)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Dec. 17

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

CB Jaionte McMillan (TCU)

Dec. 20

DT Quindario Lee (Central Michigan)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams (Akron)

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence (Alabama A&M)

Dec. 16

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

Dec. 17

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

Dec. 20

DE Eddy Toussom (Alabama Birmingham)

Thursday

DT Quindario Lee

Sunday

QB Logan Fife

