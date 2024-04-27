Gophers football: Enormous right tackle Aluma Nkele joins from UTEP

The Gophers gained a commitment from Texas-El Paso transfer offensive lineman Aluma Nkele on Saturday.

Nkele, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, has two years of eligibility remaining for the U.

“B10 BIG DREAMS,” Nkele posted on social media.

Nkele played 252 snaps at right tackle across 10 games for UTEP last season. He played 16 snaps at right tackle across three games in 2022.

The Gophers have had three offensive linemen exit via the portal in April and five total exits. The U has now added five players

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Saturday

OL Aluma Nkele (Texas-El Paso)

Tuesday

WR Tyler Williams (Georgia)

QB Dylan Wittke (Virginia Tech)

April 21

DE Adam Kissayi (Clemson)

April 19

DE Jaxon Howard (LSU)

Outgoing players (New school)

Thursday

OL Logan Purcell

Monday

CB Victor Pless

April 19

OL Cade McConnell (Vanderbilt)

April 16

OL De’Eric Mister

CB Tariq Watson

Related Articles