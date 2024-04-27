Gophers football: Enormous right tackle Aluma Nkele joins from UTEP
The Gophers gained a commitment from Texas-El Paso transfer offensive lineman Aluma Nkele on Saturday.
Nkele, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 355 pounds, has two years of eligibility remaining for the U.
“B10 BIG DREAMS,” Nkele posted on social media.
Nkele played 252 snaps at right tackle across 10 games for UTEP last season. He played 16 snaps at right tackle across three games in 2022.
The Gophers have had three offensive linemen exit via the portal in April and five total exits. The U has now added five players
Transfer portal tracker
Incoming players (Previous school)
Saturday
OL Aluma Nkele (Texas-El Paso)
Tuesday
WR Tyler Williams (Georgia)
QB Dylan Wittke (Virginia Tech)
April 21
DE Adam Kissayi (Clemson)
April 19
DE Jaxon Howard (LSU)
Outgoing players (New school)
Thursday
OL Logan Purcell
Monday
CB Victor Pless
April 19
OL Cade McConnell (Vanderbilt)
April 16
OL De’Eric Mister
CB Tariq Watson
Related Articles
College Sports | Gophers safety Tyler Nubin selected by New York Giants in second round
College Sports | Gophers football: Five takeaways from spring practices
College Sports | Gophers offensive lineman Logan Purcell enters NCAA transfer portal
College Sports | Where will Gophers players be selected in NFL draft?
College Sports | Gophers add third scholarship quarterback with Va. Tech transfer Dylan Wittke