Gophers add tall Ohio tight end Cross Nimmo to 2025 recruiting class

The Gophers football program picked up a commitment from Ohio tight end Cross Nimmo on Thursday.

Nimmo is listed as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound, three-star prospect from Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio. He had offers from Rutgers, Illinois, Louisville and others.

“I am excited and blessed to say that I have committed to The University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career,” Nimmo posted on social media. “Thank you to all my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along this incredible journey. Row the boat. Ski-U-Mah. Go Gophers!”

Nimmo, who also plays defensive line in high school, is the fourth commitment to the U for the 2025 class.

