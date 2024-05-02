Gophers add Caleb Williams, Femi Odukale after Cam Christie enters portal

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball roster continues to shuffle on a daily basis with the spring NCAA transfer portal closing on Thursday.

Cam Christie had already declared for the NBA Draft process, but on Wednesday put his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Christie played 33 games and made 26 starts as a freshman, averaging 11.3 points per game and shooting 39 percent from the perimeter.

Locked in and ready to work. Thank you to everyone who believed. Ready to do some dirty work #gophers pic.twitter.com/WhsVj2YS1h — Caleb Williams (@_CalebWilliams3) May 1, 2024

Christie now joins Pharrel Payne, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Braeden Carrington, Isaiah Ihnen, Elijah Hawkins and Kris Keinys as players to leave the program after Ben John’s third season.

Johnson got two additions on Thursday to fill some of the empty roster spots. Former Macalester guard Caleb Williams announced he’s transferring to Minnesota. He’s most known for scoring 41 points against the Gophers at Williams Arena in an exhibition game last season. The Wisconsin native averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Scots last season.

The Gophers also landed a commitment from New Mexico State wing Femi Odukale. The 6-6 forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and three assists per game last season for the Aggies. He scored in double figures 15 times. He spent his first three seasons at Pitt and Seton Hall.

With the transfer portal window now closed, we know that Dawson Garcia, Mike Mitchell Jr., Parker Fox, Kadyn Betts are all returning next season.