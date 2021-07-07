Goodman: Damon Stoudamire to leave Pacific, join Udoka’s staff

Ime Udoka continues to build out his coaching staff in his first head gig with the Boston Celtics.

Spurs assistant Will Hardy was Udoka’s first addition to the staff. This time around, he adds a former NBA veteran.

Reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire has agreed to join Udoka’s staff with the Celtics.

BREAKING: Pacific head coach and former NBA point guard Damon Stoudamire will be joining new Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s staff as an assistant, source told @Stadium. They grew up together in Portland. Absolutely LOVE this hire by Udoka. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 7, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported last week that Udoka had his eyes on the 13-year NBA veteran.

Udoka and Stoudamire were teammates on the San Antonio Spurs during the 2007-08 season as well as both growing up in Portland.

Prior to being the head coach at Pacific since 2016 and assistant coaching gigs at the University of Memphis and Arizona, Stoudamire was an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-11.

Stoudamire, like Udoka, gives the Celtics another former player turned coach who can relate to the players on and off the court.

