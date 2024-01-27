Good vs. bad: Florida basketball shares ball well. Good. Turnovers galore. Bad.

For the first 30 minutes, Florida basketball put on a clinic moving the basketball, finding the open man for high percentage shots against rival Georgia.

But some careless turnovers late nearly cost the Florida Gators in an eventual 102-98 overtime win over the Bulldogs before 10,045 at the O'Connell Center.

Florida finished the topsy-turvy date with 21 assists to 19 turnovers, with Georgia scoring 24 points off turnovers.

"That's been something that's been really good for us, the way we take care of the ball," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "We did not do that tonight in the second half."

It was a big reason why Florida was unable to hold a 21-point second half lead at home, with Georgia rallying to force overtime.

"We had to adjust to their pressure," Florida point guard Zyon Pullin said. "They were playing with a little desperation being down 21 so I think we had a few we'd like to get back. We'll definitely watch film to find ways to limit some of those turnovers and get it back down."

Florida turned the ball over twice during Georgia's second half ending 10-0 run to force overtime, once on a shot clock violation with 1:31 left and another on an errant pass by Will Richard with 26 seconds left that was stolen by Georgia guard Justin Hill.

In overtime, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. made an ill-advised decision on an in bounds play with 11 seconds left, throwing the ball the length of the court with Florida up 100-95 rather than making a safer pass. Georgia forward R.J. Melendez stole the pass, then drained a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds to cut the UF lead to 100-98.

"That has to be a huge emphasis for us," Golden said, "If we take care of the ball, we’re going to be really good offensively, because we get on the glass so well, you know, we had 16 offensive rebounds tonight, we almost got 50 percent of our misses back, so a great formula is just getting a shot, as crazy as that sounds. But we can’t come in with 19 turnovers, because that’ll give the other team life, and that leads to transition and that leads to difficult things to recover from.”

Ball movement crisp for UF basketball throughout

On the flip side, Florida continued to play unselfish, scoring 21 of its 39 baskets off assists. Pullin had another exceptional day running the offense for UF with 8 assists to just 1 turnovers. Freshman forward Alex Condon displayed his excellent interior passing throughout the game with 5 assists.

It resulted in five players scoring in double figures for UF, led by 23 points and 17 rebounds for 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten, who went 10 of 13 from the floor. The 7-foot-1 Handlogten praised Pullin for setting him and his teammates up for high percentage shots.

"The game is played as a team game and if (Pullin) isn't able to find us eight times for open shots, that's at least 16 points, maybe more depending on if they're 3s," Handlogten said. "He contributed a lot."

