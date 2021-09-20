Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys’ discipline, clock management nearly wasted epic two-headed RB attack

The Dallas Cowboys won their first game of the 2021 season in typical nail-biting fashion, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17. Greg Zuerlein nailed a 56-yard field goal as time expired to help the Cowboys avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.

Nothing feels easy with this team, but Cowboys somehow won a game where they only forced one punt (which was negated by a penalty), gave up 408 yards on defense and scored just 20 points. Fortunately for Dallas, the Chargers were far from perfect, and the Cowboys escaped with a win to even their record before heading home to play their first game at AT&T Stadium this season.

Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the Cowboys.