Some good and bad news on Eagles' first injury report of Giants week

Some good and bad news on Eagles' first injury report of Giants week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got a couple key players back at practice on Thursday but several others were non-participants as the team began to prepare to face the Giants on Christmas Day.

Definitely some good and bad news to start the week.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Did not participate: LB Zach Cunningham (knee), LG Landon Dickerson (thumb), LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen), CB Darius Slay (knee), CB DeVonta Smith (knee)

Full: RG Cam Jurgens (pectoral), CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral)

The Eagles activated Maddox’s 21-day practice window before Thursday’s practice and it was a nice surprise to see him as a full participant. Maddox has been on Injured Reserve since he suffered a pec injury that needed surgery in Week 2. Being a full participant to begin the week seems to indicate there’s a chance Maddox could return to the field on Monday afternoon.

If Maddox is able to play in the game, the Eagles will have to activate him to the 53-man roster and create a spot.

And it’s definitely good news to see that Jurgens was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Jurgens missed last week’s game with that pectoral injury and was replaced by Sua Opeta. But the Eagles will be without Landon Dickerson on Monday after Dickerson had thumb surgery on Wednesday. We’ll have to see if it’s Opeta or rookie Tyler Steen who replaces Dickerson at left guard.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ likely offensive line against the Giants (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Opeta/Steen, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson

The Eagles are in a rough spot at linebacker without their two starters for most of the season. Morrow was a spectator early in Thursday’s practice but Cunningham wasn’t seen. Cunningham missed the Seahawks game too. The only healthy off-ball linebackers on the 53-man roster are Shaq Leonard and Ben VanSumeren.

Smith, 25, suffered a knee injury on Monday in Seattle. Smith been incredibly durable despite his slight build. Smith has played 48 of 48 games in his career.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube