Golfer Will Zalatoris reports back flare-up, withdraws from Byron Nelson

Will Zalatoris, who had back surgery last year, said he experienced a "flare up."

April 30 (UPI) -- Will Zalatoris experienced a flare-up in his back and withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the No. 30 player in the Official World Golf Ranking announced Tuesday on Instagram.

Zalatoris had back surgery last April and missed the remainder of the PGA Tour season. He played in 10 events this year, including last week's Zurich Classic. Zalatoris and partner Sahith Theegala failed to make the cut for the team event.

"I am frustrated to miss a tournament l've enjoyed going to since I was 9 years old," Zalatoris wrote on his Instagram story. "The Nelson and the Salesmanship Club have been so great to me my entire playing career and I hope to win Mr. Nelson's trophy someday.

"My back needs some rest and recovery. I am ahead of schedule according to my doctors, but unfortunately the first six months back are the most important for the long term health of my back. I need to be prudent to make sure I don't miss a big chunk of time again."

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be held Thursday through Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris, a San Francisco native who moved to Texas as a child, apologized to his hometown fans. He said he plans to compete at the tournament next year,

Will Zalatoris earned his lone PGA Tour victory in 2022.

"I hate that a flare-up happened during one of my favorite weeks all year, but we knew something like this was a possibility early on in my return to golf," Zalatoris wrote. "Thanks to the Nelson's new partner in CJ in making a long term commitment to my hometown event."

Zalatoris, 27, tied for ninth earlier this month at the Masters Tournament. He tied for second in February's Genesis Invitational.

Will Zalatoris tied for second earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He earned his lone PGA Tour win at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour said Nick Watney will replace Zalatoris in the 156-player field. Watney, 43, is the No. 1,261 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Will Zalatoris is the No. 30 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

No. 20 Jordan Spieth, No. 22 Jason Day and No. 23 Tom Kim are the top players in the field. The Top 65 scores and ties through 36 holes will make the third-round cut. The winner will receive $1.71 million of the $9.5 million prize purse.