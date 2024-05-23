Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal ties for 3rd at CLC championships

May 22—SAUK RAPIDS — Kennedy Mara finished in a tie for third at Day 2 of the Central Lakes Conference girls golf championships as Willmar placed fourth overall on Wednesday at Wapicada Golf Course.

Mara shot a 79 to finish with a two-day total of 151. Sartell's Shayla Nordlund took first place on Day 2 with a 73 to help Sartell win the CLC title with a 655. Alexandria was second at 663 and Brainerd was third at 681. Willmar totaled 687.

"I am very proud of the team and their efforts during our conference season this year," Willmar head coach Bryan Mara said.

Mara, who averaged a 77.25 in the spring, earned All-CLC honors as did Fernanda Ossa Letelier, who averaged an 84.75.

Avery Olson averaged a season-long 89 and was an All-CLC Honorable Mention.

Willmar begins Section 8AAA play on Wednesday at GreyStone Golf Club in Sauk Centre.

Minnewaska shot a 333 to cruise to a 59-stroke lead after Day 1 of the girls meet at Oakdale Golf Club at Buffalo Lake.

Redwood Valley is in second with 392 strokes and New London-Spicer is in third at 396.

Redwood Valley's Mila Jenniges and Kimball's Avery Maus are tied for first with 78s.

Minnewaska's Ava Kollman is in third with a 79, followed by Lakers' teammates Arriva DeBoer, who shot an 82, and Annika DeBoer, who carded an 84.

The final round is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Oakdale Golf Club. At stake is a berth in the state Class AA tournament June 11-12 at The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course In Jordan.

Dawson-Boyd's boys and girls teams are in the top spots after Day 1 of the Section 5A championship at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Willmar

The Blackjack boys scored a 339 and have a three-stroke lead over Central Minnesota Christian with 342. Benson (345) and Lac qui Parle Valley (348) are within nine strokes.

LQPV's Carson Besonen led the boys' field with a round of 75. Renville County West's Ryan Schrupp is second with 76 and CMCS' Seth Zwart is third with 78.

The D-B girls carded a 349. BOLD is in second at 360 followed by LQPV at 373 and Community Christian School at 421.

The Blackjacks' Lindsey Lund led the field with a 78. LQPV's Molly halvorson is second at 82 and D-B's Alyssa Swedzinski rounded out the top three with an 84.

The 5A championship concludes on Wednesday, May 29 back at Eagle Creek. Tee time is set for 9 a.m.