Despite impressive shootaround, Steph Curry still has ‘a long way to go’ in recovery

Steph Curry may have looked like his old self on Friday during the Golden State Warriors’ team shootaround in Los Angeles ahead of their matchup with the Clippers.

He isn’t, though, anywhere close to being ready to step back into the lineup.

“There is a long way to go for him to heal and be ready to play in a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, via USA Today. “He just started really getting onto the court shooting and moving around. He has a ways to go, but it’s good to see him out there.”

Draymond is holding his own with Steph in their shooting workout together pic.twitter.com/iKaxdgbjKM — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 10, 2020

Curry broke his left hand in October after Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes fell on him after an awkward layup, and underwent surgery days later. He’s been rehabbing ever since, and only rejoined the team late last month. Curry’s trip to Los Angeles, and impending trip to Memphis, mark the first time since the injury that he has traveled with the team for road games, however, marking a significant step in his recovery.

He is expected to be reevaluated on Feb. 1, where a more definitive timeline for his return could be set.

While he may not have done much basketball-wise since the injury, seeing Curry knock down shot after shot on Friday didn’t provide much of a shock for Kerr.

Given what he’s accomplished throughout his decade in the league, that was almost expected.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Kerr said, via USA Today. “He’s going to be able to shoot when he’s 85. “Nothing really surprises me with Steph. The guy is so skilled that to be honest, even not picking up a ball for two months, I expect him to make every shot.”

After breaking his hand in October, Steph Curry is still expected to be evaluated again on February 1. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

