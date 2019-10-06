Steph Curry's first shot at the new Chase Center didn't quite go as planned

Steph Curry completely air-balled his first shot at the new Chase Center on Saturday in a preseason game against the Lakers. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors officially kicked things off at the Chase Center on Saturday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason bout to mark their first game at the new arena in San Francisco.

Steph Curry, though, may want to head back to Oakland instead.

Curry, just seconds into the game, jacked up one of his trademark deep 3-pointers from just inside the midcourt logo. His shot, however, was wildly off the mark.

Curry air-balled so badly that the ball didn’t even brush the net as it fell short of the hoop and bounced out along the baseline.

Steph with the heat check 😂 pic.twitter.com/P3o1sUV6k6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2019

Curry didn’t take it too hard, though, and could be seen smiling the entire way down the court as he ran back on defense.

The Warriors star had nothing to worry about. Nearly four minutes later, after getting used to his new surroundings on the other side of the Bay, Curry scored the first points for Golden State in the new arena — drilling a deep two-pointer from the wing.

Anthony Davis’ explosive first quarter

Anthony Davis didn’t waste any time in his first official outing as a Lakers star on Saturday afternoon.

Davis, in just the first 12 minutes of the preseason game in San Francisco, dropped 17 points and seven rebounds — and had five dunks. The six-time All Star was cleaning up everything inside, propelling the Lakers to a 33-20 lead after the first quarter.

Now, it is just a preseason game. The Warriors had no answer for Davis whatsoever.

This guy really threw down five dunks in his first quarter as a Laker. @AntDavis23 is something else.

(📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/rlrlMSa8tw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2019

If that trend continues through the year, the Lakers are going to be one tough team to slow down inside.

The team’s former president of basketball operations enjoyed the show, too.

Laker Nation, I just watched Lebron and Anthony Davis put on a show in the 1st quarter of the Lakers vs. Warriors exhibition game. Watch out rest of the NBA! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2019

