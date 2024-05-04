Golden Bears stay alive, eliminate RedStorm

May 3—CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — No. 6 WVU Tech hit three home runs and defeated No. 7 Rio Grande 10-3 in an elimination game at the River States Conference Tournament Friday morning.

Francesco Calderon hit a solo shot, his second homer of the tournament, that tied the game at 1-1 in the second. Noah Cummings' two-run shot put Tech ahead for good at 4-2 in the fifth.

Tyler Wilkinson hit a two-run homer to cap off a five-run eighth.

Logan Stump had an RBI single in the fourth, and his two-run double preceded Wilkinson's eighth-inning homer.

Robert Kelley (10-3), the conference Pitcher of the Year, scattered nine hits over seven innings and allowed two earned runs. He struck out nine and walked one, increasing his NAIA-leading strikeout total to 120.

The Golden Bears (28-21) will take on the winner of Friday's winners bracket game between No. 2 Indiana Southeast and No. 6 Shawnee State Saturday at 9 a.m. If they win, they will play again at 4 p.m.