Who is going to win Euro 2020? Our experts make their predictions

With goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, England banished a 55-year hoodoo to defeat Germany in a major tournament and progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Although England have been handed a slightly less precarious route to the final, the heavyweights of Italy and Belgium still remain.

Below, our writers select the team they believe will be lifting the trophy on July 11.

Sam Wallace - Italy

The tournament just seems made for Italy. Euro 2020 has doused the talent of so many individual greats, with injury or fatigue or poor form, and venerated the team. Italy are greater than the sum of their parts, and some of those parts are players who come from the likes of Atalanta, of Sassuolo, and with whom Mancini has persisted throughout their 30-game unbeaten run. They really seem to know what they are as a side and have faith in that. They are on a scorching run which they only need to extend by three games.

Jason Burt - England

There is nothing to fear and they have as much chance as Belgium, Italy or anyone else. Their half of the draw has opened up and – hopefully – there is a realisation now that Gareth Southgate has mapped out this campaign and is not going to be affected by outside noise. England will draw even more belief from beating Germany.

Oliver Brown - Italy

If England can conquer one 55-year hex by knocking out Germany, they can banish another by reaching the final. But I am yet to be convinced they have enough options in attack to trouble Italy. To watch the poise with which Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina took their late goals against Austria was to be reminded that Roberto Mancini's players remain the outstanding team of this tournament.

Jeremy Wilson - England

It is not blind optimism or myopic patriotism that now makes England the tournament favourites. It is the logic of the best draw, their performances, the depth of their squad and home advantage. Knockout football can always still be defined by one freak incident - and Belgium would represent especially formidable opponents - but a wonderful opportunity awaits.

James Ducker - Italy

Italy to pip England in the final. Roberto Mancini’s side are in the toughest half of the draw and were given a scare by Austria but they are on an incredible unbeaten run and, collectively, look the best of a bunch of quarter-finalists who all have their flaws or problems; in Belgium’s case the likely absence of two of their stars, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

Thom Gibbs - Italy

England winning a final feels a bridge too far, a wrong to be avenged in Qatar next December? Italy look the strongest team in the draw’s other half, in a tournament where collective might keeps besting stellar groups of individuals.

Chris Bascombe - Belgium

They are the number one international side so logic dictates they should win it from here. Roberto Martinez’s team also have an excellent record against England, who they will meet in the Wembley final...

Matt Law - England

Yes, I might have woken up slightly heady after the victory over Germany at Wembley. And, yes, I know Gareth Southgate has warned this is a dangerous moment as the nation expects England to stroll their way into the final. But we’ve never had a better chance and it’s time to trust Southgate and his players. It’s coming home!

Luke Edwards - Belgium

I want to say England with all my heart and they could do it. They really could. But Belgium, on paper, are the best team left in the competition and beat England twice in 2018 with relative ease. But Hazard and De Bruyne will miss their quarter-final…

Let us know who you think will win Euro 2020 in the comments below

