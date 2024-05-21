It’s going to be an all Pac-12 semifinal at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It was a quick turnaround for the eight teams who advanced into the 2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship match play.

Early Tuesday morning, teams returned to Omni La Costa’s North Course and began quarterfinal matches. There were three SEC vs. Pac-12 matchups, and the other matchup was a Pac-12 team taking on Clemson from the ACC. Both Clemson and LSU were making their first appearances in NCAA match play.

Here’s a recap of Tuesday morning’s NCAA match play quarterfinals and a look ahead at Tuesday afternoon’s semifinal pairings. Every team that makes match play semifinals qualifies for the East Lake Cup in the fall.

NCAA: Best photos from Omni La Costa

Quarterfinal results

Oregon 3, LSU 2

Oregon, which advanced to the championship match in 2022, got big contributions from Minori Nagano with a 7-and-6 win, then Kiara Romero was able to hold off Aine Donegan 1 up to win and advance the Ducks. Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone each won their matches for LSU.

UCLA 4, Texas A&M 1

The Bruins had a strong performance against a 2023 semifinalist. Meghan Royal won 1 up against Cayatana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, clinching the match on the final hole. Caroline Canales won 2 and 1 while Natalie Vo picked up a 3-and-2 win, and the other two matches were tied when the Bruins picked up their third point.

Stanford 4, Auburn 1

Sadie Englemann was 1 down with one to play against Auburn freshman Anna Davis, and Englemann won the par-5 18th before winning the par-3 16th, the extra hole. Her flipping that match helped Stanford advance to the semifinals yet again. Rachel Heck also had a 4-and-3 win. Kelly Xu had the clinching point.

USC 3½, Clemson 1½

Bailey Shoemaker drained a long birdie putt on the 16th hole to clinch the match for USC, the 2023 national runner-up. Amari Avery and Brianna Navarrosa also earned points for the Trojans, which move on yet again.

Semifinal matchups

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 UCLA

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 USC

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek