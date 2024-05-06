Gobert questionable for NBA T-Wolves after report he's a dad

French center Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves was listed as questionable for personal reasons for his team's NBA playoff game two at Denver after a report he has become a father for the first time (David Berding)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable for the team's Monday night NBA playoff game at Denver after reports he became a father for the first time.

The 31-year-old Frenchman was listed as in doubt due to "personal reasons" by the club in a Monday afternoon status report ahead of game two of the NBA best-of-seven Western Conference second round series against the defending champions.

The Timberwolves won the series opener 106-99 on Saturday.

ESPN reported 7-foot-1 (2.16m) Gobert might not play because his partner, Julia Bonilla, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. The couple announced in February that a baby was on the way.

Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, had 13 rebounds plus six points, three assists and three blocked shots in Minnesota's victory over the Nuggets on Saturday.

Gobert, who has never played in a conference final, averaged 14.0 points and 12.9 rebounds a game for the T-Wolves this season, his 11th in the NBA.

