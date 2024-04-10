GMFS Table Tennis!
Janus Lazarus, President & Founder of the Joplin Table Tennis Club came on the show to talk about the Joplin Table Tennis Club which is a USATT Affiliated Table Tennis Club. The club is located at Memorial Education Center, 825 S Pearl Ave Joplin, MO 64801 Park on 10th & Pearl Ave with their hours being Mondays 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Fridays 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Nittaku/Double Fish/XSF brand ping pong balls provided. Rackets are available to borrow, although it is encouraged to bring your own. They welcome players of all skill levels, age groups, nationalities, and playing styles.
