GM Chris Getz shares timeline for Eloy Jiménez's hamstring injury

Eloy Jiménez suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday against the Blue Jays that manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday would keep him out an "extended period of time."

On Friday, White Sox GM Chris Getz detailed the specifics of his timeline to the media.

"This is another setback. It's gonna be 4-6 weeks," Getz said. "We'll just get him healthy and insert him back when we find the appropriate time."

Jimenez suffered the injury rounding third base, trying to score from second on a fifth-inning single by Corey Julks.

This is the second IL stint of the season for Jimenez, who missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.

"Obviously, very disappointing. Eloy is someone that's been a part of this lineup. Going into this year, talking about Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez, those are core offensive pieces and to lose them at any part of the season you take a hit.

"You feel for Eloy. I know he wants to be out there. He certainly began to have some productive at-bats for us. But there's nothing we can do about it now. And we look forward to getting [Bryan] Ramos and Luis back and eventually Yoan and Eloy when he's ready."

One would feel confused after watching several of the White Sox's key players continue to hit the injured list season after season. As it stands, Jiménez, Moncada and Robert Jr. are all on the injured list attempting to rehab their way back on the field.

They all have fairly tortured injury histories, especially Jiménez. In his five seasons with the White Sox, he's encountered eight stints on the injured list. But, per Fox Sports, he's been injured at least 20 times.

The White Sox's consistency on the injured list continues to boggle the minds of fans and outsiders. Getz shares the same thought, as he said the organization has looked inside and out to try and figure out why Jiménez continues to land on the IL.

"We've certainly done a deep dive," Getz said Friday. "And we've done everything we can in regards to preparing him and his body to play in a major league season. Obviously, he continues to get hit with these injuries. You know, some guys just tend to have some bad luck. Some guys don't go about their business the way that they should.

"But in this case, you got Eloy Jimenez, who really has been preparing well and staying ready even on the DH days to go out there and take on what the game presents him. But at this point in the season, we just need to get him healthy, along with these other guys."

