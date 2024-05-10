Glennie appointed as Aberdeen academy director

Aberdeen have announced the appointment of Stuart Glennie as the club's new youth academy director.

Glennie took up a post with the Dons in 2023 as head of academy coaching, but will now step up to lead the club's youth set-up.

He also coached in the Scottish FA's performance school for 11 years, and was co-manager of Highland League side Deveronvale for over two years.

“It’s a real honour for me to be appointed as youth academy director," Glennie said.

“I have a real passion for developing young players. We’re fortunate to have one of the best academies in the country, and I am going to be relentless in the club’s pursuit to be the best developer of young talent."