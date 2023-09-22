Glendale QB Kylan Mabins granted preliminary injunction, regains football eligibility

This story will be updated

Glendale senior Kylan Mabins has been granted a preliminary injunction and has regained his eligibility to play football.

Judge Derek Ankrom made the ruling after more than 12 hours in a circuit courtroom on Monday and Tuesday. Testimony was given by the likes of Mabins, his parents, Springfield Public Schools administrators, Kickapoo head football coach Nate Thomas and others.

Mabins, who was a starter at quarterback as a sophomore and junior at Kickapoo, transferred to Glendale in March of his junior year while citing hardship reasons. MSHSAA deemed him ineligible because of what it perceived to be athletic reasons and "undue influence" because of a prior relationship he had with Glendale and the members of its football coaching staff.

Mabins will be allowed to play in Friday night's Week 5 game against Bolivar. He has yet to participate in a game this season although he's been allowed to practice. Mabins recently indicated on social media that he was receiving college football interest from Division II Central Missouri.

Testimony earlier in the week saw Mabins' defense allege the quarterback was retaliated against by Kickapoo after he made racial discrimination allegations against the football program. Thomas was called to the stand along with Kickapoo Athletics Director Scot Phillips.

