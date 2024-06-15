GLCL roundup: Locos fall to 2-5

Jun. 15—South Ohio Copperheads 9, Lima Locos 5

The Lima Locos returned from a four-day hiatus on Friday night and South Ohio combined for seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings to hand them a loss.

Copperheads center fielder Trenton Neuer (Ohio University) and right fielder Alex Unger (Sacred Heart University) had three hits each and combined to drive in three runs.

Matthew Blanchard (Seton Hill University) pitched South Ohio to another win with six strong innings where he limited the damage to two earned runs on seven hits.

The Locos had two runs in each of the second and fourth frames.

Blake Bowen (University of Kentucky) was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in and one run scored. Brooks Wright (University of Louisiana Lafayette) added two hits and one run.

Thomas Howard (University of Louisville) was charged with his second loss of the summer after yielding four earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Dane Ebel (Lincoln Trail College) made hits first relief appearance of the season and struck out four batters in two hitless innings.

Following the win, South Ohio's record evens up at 5-5 and Lima sits at 2-5.

Michigan Monarchs 7, Xenia Scouts 5

Xenia struck for four runs in the first inning, but Michigan answered with a six-run third inning and never trailed again in a two-run victory.

Cole Gebben (Western Michigan University) got the win for the Monarchs after battling through five innings where he allowed four earned runs on five hits

Gage Smith (Oakland University) pitched four scoreless innings and struck out six hitters to pick up the save.

Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State University) and Derek Ruiz (Macomb Community College) both registered multihit games, and Ruiz drove in a pair of runs.

Xenia starter Jordan Oliver (Millersville University) was charged with the loss. He went two innings, giving up six earned runs on two hits with seven walks.

Noah Ruiz (Biola University) went 1 for 3, drove in one run and scored twice for the Scouts.

Michigan is now 5-2, while Xenia falls to 6-4.

Muskegon Clippers 10, Grand Lake Mariners 3

Muskegon scored the first nine runs of Friday night's game and handed Grand Lake its sixth straight loss on Friday night.

The Clippers got two-hit games from Carson McCoy (Patrick Henry Community College), Sam Lisiak (Biola University) and Ashten Wong (Loyola Marymount University). Wong drove in a pair of runs.

Muskegon starter Owen Willard (Purdue University Fort Wayne) went five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.

Johnny Nixon (Mount Vernon Nazarene) was the losing pitcher after he allowed five earned runs on nine hits in four innings.

Brayton Bowen (University of Indianapolis) hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Cameron Bryant (College of the Holy Cross) walked three times and scored a run for the Mariners.

Muskegon improves to 4-3 on the summer, while Grand Lake drops to 2-8.