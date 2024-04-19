Advertisement

Glasner on injury returnees, Moyes and settling in London

Oliver Glasner has been speaking to the media before hosting West Ham on Sunday (15:00 BST).

Here are the key points from his news conference:

  • Jefferson Lerma is unavailable having picked up an injury in the 1-0 win at Liverpool: "We will miss him for at least until Manchester United [on 6th May], so for this week where we have three games in six or seven days."

  • Centre-back Rob Holding is back in contention for this weekend, after recovering from his own injury worries: "I am pleased that Rob Holding is back. He trained for the whole week with us and he will be in the squad."

  • Glasner says he is adapting well to life in England and the Premier League: "If you asked me one hour before, I would say, 'Oh my god - what weather we have!' But now it is sunny. I would say my mood changes four times a day because of the weather, but the rest I really enjoy. I enjoy working with all the members here at the club ands all the players and the staff. I enjoy the Premier League and of course I enjoy London, but not the traffic."

  • The Palace boss does not want to let the high of winning at Liverpool make his team complacent: "I don't want to talk too much about the Liverpool game because it's over. It's one week ago and it was a great win, but it doesn't help us winning against West Ham. Of course, maybe regarding confidence, but what we have to do on the pitch is very important."

  • Glasner expressed his respect for West Ham manager David Moyes: "[He’s been] brilliant. They were in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this season. They won the Conference League last season. The season before, they were in the semi-finals of the Europa League. I don't know their exact [league] positions in the last years, but yes, it's a very good team and he's a very experienced manager."

