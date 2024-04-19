Glasner on injury returnees, Moyes and settling in London

Oliver Glasner has been speaking to the media before hosting West Ham on Sunday (15:00 BST).

Here are the key points from his news conference:

Jefferson Lerma is unavailable having picked up an injury in the 1-0 win at Liverpool: "We will miss him for at least until Manchester United [on 6th May], so for this week where we have three games in six or seven days."

Centre-back Rob Holding is back in contention for this weekend, after recovering from his own injury worries: "I am pleased that Rob Holding is back. He trained for the whole week with us and he will be in the squad."

Glasner says he is adapting well to life in England and the Premier League: "If you asked me one hour before, I would say, 'Oh my god - what weather we have!' But now it is sunny. I would say my mood changes four times a day because of the weather, but the rest I really enjoy. I enjoy working with all the members here at the club ands all the players and the staff. I enjoy the Premier League and of course I enjoy London, but not the traffic."

The Palace boss does not want to let the high of winning at Liverpool make his team complacent: "I don't want to talk too much about the Liverpool game because it's over. It's one week ago and it was a great win, but it doesn't help us winning against West Ham. Of course, maybe regarding confidence, but what we have to do on the pitch is very important."