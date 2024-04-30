Gladbach's Jantschke to retire after 16-year career at Foals

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Tony Jantschke in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Olympiaqstadion. Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Borussia Mönchengladbach stalwart Tony Jantschke is following team mate Patrick Herrmann and retiring at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old defender has played for 16 years with Gladbach, his only professional team.

"Full of pride, I announce that my Borussia journey as a player will end in the summer," he said on Instagram on Tuesday.

But he looks set to stay at the mid-table Bundesliga side "as part of the coaching team to look after our top talent in the professional squad and the youth training centre," sporting director Roland Virkus added in a statement.

Jantschke has racked up 301 competitive games and five goals for Gladbach, whose fans long christened him "Football God."

Herrmann, 33, announced his retirement at the end of the season last week. Both have been little used this term despite Gladbach's struggles.