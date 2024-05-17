Glacier puts 8 in Northern AA tennis quarterfinals

May 17—Haven Speer and Sarah Downs led a trio of Glacier girls doubles teams into the quarterfinals at the Northern Divisional tournament Thursday at FVCC.

Katy Bitney and Elise Strobel face off with Downs and Speer, while Cadence and Cassidy Daniels square off against CMR's Ryann Walker and Olivia Buckingham on Friday.

In the boys doubles competition, Will Rudbach and Sam Engellant take on Glacier teammates Carl Bitney and Dalyn Mathison in the quarterfinals.

Claire Ennis and Leilani Lennarz make their way into the quarterfinals in the girls singles competition. Kutuk White is the lone Wolfpack representative in the boys singles quarterfinals.

Flathead sees no athletes in the quarterfinals, but Elle Westover, Sarah Loran and Holden Askvig sit in the consolation quarterfinals in the singles competitions.

Five Flathead doubles pairings are still alive in the competitions.