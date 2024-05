Glacier girls sweep Bozeman schools, boys split

May 11—BOZEMAN — Leilani Lennarz picked up a pair of three-set victories to lead the Glacier girls to dual victories over Bozeman and Gallatin in high school tennis Friday.

In doubles, Kendall Van Aken joined Sarah Downs for two wins, including a 6-0, 6-0 decision against Bozeman's Heidi Huber and Ella Fedyk to lead the Wolfpack to a 6-2 win in both duals.

On the boys side, Will Rudbach and Sam Engellant led a doubles sweep over Bozeman as the Wolfpack took a 7-1 dual victory.

The doubles pairings of Carl Bitney and Dalyn Mathison, and Jayce Isles and Kevin Fortin picked up the only Glacier wins against Gallatin.

The Raptors swept the singles matches en route to the 6-2 dual win.

Glacier girls 6, Gallatin 2

SINGLES: Leilani Lennarz, Glacier def. Kennedy Varda 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9); Magen Sullivan, Gallatin def. Miley Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (9); Quindy Gronley, Glacier def. Kayden Heflin 6-3, 6-3; Tylan Nelson, Glacier def. Evelun Casreal Morales 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Alex Mansour/Olivia Mansour, Gallatin def. Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel 6-4, 6-2; Kendall Van Aken/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Victoria Bender/Avery Childre 6-1, 7-6 (2); Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Sophie Stark/Madison McCormack 6-1, 6-3; Claire Ennis/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Bella Banzinger/Even Kelley 6-2, 6-1.

Gallatin boys 6, Glacier 2

SINGLES: Mason McCarty, Gallatin def. Kutuk White 6-0, 6-0; Matt Swank, Gallatin def. Robby Thornburg 6-1, 6-1; Jamie Dahman, Gallatin def. Gavin Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4; Luv Hallberg, Gallatin def. Ethan Dykstra 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Emerson Fry/Jonas Overton, Gallatin def. Will Rudbach/Sam Engellant 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (8); Carl Butney/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Owen Safranski/Cole Woodward 6-3, 7-5; Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin, Glacier def. Dean Gunderson/Carter Runyon 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (7); Junlong He/Oliver Fry, Gallatin def. Jared Mathison/Ethan Ronngren 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Glacier girls 6, Bozeman 2

SINGLES: Leilani Lennarz, Glacier def. Emeline Smith 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (8); Ida Lunden, Bozeman def. Miley Fritz 6-0, 6-1; Quindy Gronley, Glacier def. Poppy Christensen 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8); Tylan Nelson, Glacier def. Danika Johnson 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Sara Sanford/Alexis Lamers, Bozeman def. Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel 6-3, 6-1; Kendall Van Aken/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Ella Fedyk/Heidi Huber 6-0, 6-0; Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Hazel Nash/Elizabeth Frizzell 6-4, 6-1; Claire Ennis/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Annie Pufahl/Emma Lenneman 6-0, 6-0.

Glacier boys 7, Bozeman 1

SINGLES: Harrison Rotar, Bozeman def. Kutuk White 7-6 (3), 6-2; Robby Thornburg, Glacier def. Dane Brailsford 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (8); Gavin Rodriguez, Glacier def. Abe Christensen 6-2, 6-4; Ethan Dykstra, Glacier def. Fred Brechbuhler 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: WIll Rudbach/Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Colin Gross/Ban Nash 6-1, 6-4; Carl Bitney/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Colton Palmer/Thatcher Williams 6-1, 6-1; Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin, Glacier def. Luke Lakatos/Mathew Stienke 6-3, 6-2; Jared Mathison/Ethan Ronngren, Glacier def. Peter Warnat/Pascal Spitler 6-1, 6-2.