GJ Girls Lax STUNNED by Denver South, eliminated after 4th quarter meltdown

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The playoffs are here in Girls Lacrosse, and a day after Fruita advanced to round two, Grand Junction looked to do the same.

And all seemed well after Maddie DeGeorge’s slick handling and scoring gave the Tigers a 13-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter – but that’s when it all changed.

Denver South unleashed a level of dominance not seen throughout a tight first three quarters – owning time possession and high-quality chances for a full twelve minutes.

After Logan Harris and Mackenzie Hudson got Denver South back within a goal, Maclaren Gulick took over.

She was completely unstoppable in the final few minutes, scoring the game’s final four goals as the Ravens scored six unanswered to stun the Tigers.

And so Grand Junction’s season comes to an end with the 16-13 loss in the opening round of the playoffs.

