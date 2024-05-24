Girona end memorable season with 7-0 thumping of Granada

Artem Dovbyk boosted his golden boot hopes with a hat-trick for Girona (MANAURE QUINTERO)

Girona rounded off their brilliant La Liga season with a 7-0 thrashing of relegated Granada on Friday, as Artem Dovbyk retook the lead in the league's goalscoring charts with a hat-trick.

Michel's side, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, were already guaranteed to finish third before kick-off, behind champions Real Madrid and Barcelona.

On-loan Barcelona defender Eric Garcia broke the deadlock with his fifth goal of the campaign on the half-hour mark, before Viktor Tsygankov and a penalty from his Ukrainian compatriot Dovbyk ended the game as a contest before the interval.

Tsygankov netted again nine minutes into the second half, before Dovbyk and Cristhian Stuani piled the misery on second-bottom Granada, who saw Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri sent off for two yellow cards.

Dovbyk was usurped in the race for the Pichichi Trophy last weekend by Alexander Sorloth, when the Villarreal striker scored four goals in a 4-4 draw with Real Madrid.

But Dovbyk netted his second penalty of the match in the 90th minute to complete his treble, and move one goal ahead of Sorloth with his 24th of the La Liga season.

