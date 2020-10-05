Giro d'Italia 2020, stage three — live updates

12:48 PM

57.5km to go

The breakaway has increased its lead on the peloton to 5min 25sec, but Mitchelton-Scott appear to have the bit between their teeth. Surely they are hoping to put their general classification contender Simon Yates in a position to challenge for the stage win today? Remember, the Bury-born rider will also be hoping to start nibbling away into advantage Geraint Thomas currently holds over him.

12:36 PM

65km to go

Interesting to see Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) positioned in the centre of the pack, just off the right shoulder of the Mitchelton-Scott boys who continue to control things in the peloton. Presumably he is working on behalf of Carl Fredrik Hagen today. The Norwegian climber, by the way, made his grand tour debut at last year's Vuelta a España aged 27, he is 29 now.

12:29 PM

67km to go

Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) appears to have snapped his chain, while Matteo Spreafico (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) have also had mechanical issues. The breakaway is nearing the feedzone.

12:26 PM

70km to go

Decent sized crowds out today as the peloton weaves its through a piazza. The breakaway riders are working well together, holding on as they edge closer and closer to Mount Etna.

12:18 PM

75km to go

Just spotted Geraint Thomas a few minutes ago. If you look closely you can see that he has ripped his jersey and, possibly, the left leg of his shorts. There didn't appear to be any cuts or grazes down the left leg.

Not a great deal happening right now, the breakaway is holding its lead just below the five-minute mark.

12:04 PM

85km to go

Mitchelton-Scott continue to ride on the front, Ineos Grenadiers tucked in behind them happy to allow them to do most of the work. At least for the moment. Mount Etna is shrouded in cloud. At least I hope it is cloud, and the volcano is not rumbling away ahead of today's expected hostilities. The breakaway's lead dropped a few minutes ago, but it has pulled out again to almost five minutes.

12:00 PM

Contador: 'Today is the first real test for the favourites'

Alberto Contador, who won on Etna when the Giro visited here in 2011 — yes, he was later stripped of that after the whole steak debacle — has been speaking on Eurosport. The Spaniard reckons after today we should know who has packed their legs for the Giro, and who left them at home.

