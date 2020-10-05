Giro d'Italia 2020, stage three — live updates

- Full results and details after Diego Ulissi stage two victory
12:48 PM
57.5km to go
The breakaway has increased its lead on the peloton to 5min 25sec, but Mitchelton-Scott appear to have the bit between their teeth. Surely they are hoping to put their general classification contender Simon Yates in a position to challenge for the stage win today? Remember, the Bury-born rider will also be hoping to start nibbling away into advantage Geraint Thomas currently holds over him.
12:36 PM
65km to go
Interesting to see Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) positioned in the centre of the pack, just off the right shoulder of the Mitchelton-Scott boys who continue to control things in the peloton. Presumably he is working on behalf of Carl Fredrik Hagen today. The Norwegian climber, by the way, made his grand tour debut at last year's Vuelta a España aged 27, he is 29 now.
12:29 PM
67km to go
Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) appears to have snapped his chain, while Matteo Spreafico (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe) have also had mechanical issues. The breakaway is nearing the feedzone.
12:26 PM
70km to go
Decent sized crowds out today as the peloton weaves its through a piazza. The breakaway riders are working well together, holding on as they edge closer and closer to Mount Etna.
12:18 PM
75km to go
Just spotted Geraint Thomas a few minutes ago. If you look closely you can see that he has ripped his jersey and, possibly, the left leg of his shorts. There didn't appear to be any cuts or grazes down the left leg.
Not a great deal happening right now, the breakaway is holding its lead just below the five-minute mark.
12:04 PM
85km to go
Mitchelton-Scott continue to ride on the front, Ineos Grenadiers tucked in behind them happy to allow them to do most of the work. At least for the moment. Mount Etna is shrouded in cloud. At least I hope it is cloud, and the volcano is not rumbling away ahead of today's expected hostilities. The breakaway's lead dropped a few minutes ago, but it has pulled out again to almost five minutes.
12:00 PM
Contador: 'Today is the first real test for the favourites'
Alberto Contador, who won on Etna when the Giro visited here in 2011 — yes, he was later stripped of that after the whole steak debacle — has been speaking on Eurosport. The Spaniard reckons after today we should know who has packed their legs for the Giro, and who left them at home.
"This will be the first real test in the mountains for the favourites. We’ve seen some of these riders who have already lost time but we’ll see if this was due to the time trial or if they’re not in good shape.
"There’s likely to be a breakaway but I think Ineos Grenadiers will try and control the race and not let anyone get too far ahead. 18km with 6.6 per cent gradient — it’ll be the key to see who the candidates are to win this Giro and who really doesn’t have the legs to win. The ideal place to attack is the last 4km where the gradient is tougher."
11:52 AM
92.5km to go
Mitchelton-Scott have assumed control of the peloton today and the Australian squad are setting the tempo in the front of the pack. Their British rider Simon Yates started today eighth on general classification, 26sec adrift of Geraint Thomas. Given that there are another two time trials in this year's Giro and that Thomas is stronger against the clock than Yates, you would assume that Mitchelton-Scott will be aiming to take what they can, when they can, when the road rises up. Incidentally, the last time the Giro went up Mount Etna — in 2018 — Mitchelton-Scott rider Esteban Chaves won the stage, while Yates was second but also took his first maglia rosa.
11:30 AM
As it stands . . .
Following a nervous start for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who crashed in the neutral section of the stage, today's stage got under way at 11.31am (BST). Nobody is 100 per cent sure what happened to the Welshman who is the highest placed of the overall general classification contenders and one of the favourites at this year's race, but according to some reports he is 'okay'.
There was a little bit of toing and froing off the front, before a nine-man breakaway finally formed. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Victor Campenaerts (NTT), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling), Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling), Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Josip Rumac (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Francesco Romano (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) lead the stage by 4min 17sec.
11:10 AM
Hello
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage three at the Giro d'Italia, the 150km run from Enna to the first summit finish of the race atop Etna, the volcano that dominates the Sicilian landscape.
Following two days of racing, today should see the general classification riders come to the fore. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will wear the maglia rosa today, though few are expecting the Italian to keep hold of that pink jersey.
Equally, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will almost certainly lose his maglia azzurra — the blue jersey as leader in the mountains classification — once the road ramps up to the top of Mount Etna.
In summary, there will be some big shake ups today when the race for the pink jersey gets under way proper. Racing started a little over half-an-hour ago and our live coverage will get under way at 12.30pm.