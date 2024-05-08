GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews wins back-to-back state championships

May 7—KINGSLAND — The Andrews girls golf team won its second consecutive state championship and 19th overall after another dominating performance Tuesday at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament at Legends Golf Course.

The Lady Mustangs finished with a team score of 297-309—606, finishing 43 strokes ahead of second place Seminole.

Andrews' Sloane Livingston finished eighth as an individual, going 74-76—150 while Abby Ballou went 75-76—151 to finish ninth and Emme Darnold went 72-80—152 to finish tenth.

Bullard's Gracie Smith took the individual title with her score of 74-67—141.

Seminole went 325-324—649 to finish runner-up while Davenport (318-332—650) was third for the second consecutive year.

Canyon finished fourth after going 325-329—654.