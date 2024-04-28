Girls flag football in Washington gets a boost from the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have recently announced a $24,000 grant to support the growth of high school girls flag football. The team is aiming to make girls flag football an official state high school sport, and with this latest grant, they have now donated a total of $324,000 towards this cause since 2021.

The grant will be distributed to the Issaquah and Bellingham School Districts, as well as some other high schools in different counties. Mario Bailey, the Seahawks Vice President of Community Engagement and Legends, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to continue to expand girls flag programs across the state.

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the region, and with its recent announcement as an official Olympic sport for the 2028 games in Los Angeles, the Seahawks are happy to open up more opportunities for girls to participate in the sport.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) will vote in May to determine whether to sanction girls flag football, which would be the newest girls’ sport added to the Washington high school athletics program since 2018.