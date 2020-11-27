Gimme him: 1 player for the Jags to steal from the Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking the field for their tenth game of the 2020 season Sunday as they play host to the Cleveland Browns. The team that will take the field against the Jags this week is one that is playing some of the best football their fans have- seen in a long time with a 7-3 record.

When looking at their roster, it shouldn’t come as a surprise as there is talent on both sides of the ball. With that being the case, we figured this would be the perfect time to hypothetically take a player from their roster as we occasionally do when evaluating the Jags’ opponents.

To make it interesting, we decided to stick with the players who will take the field Sunday, and despite injuries and COVID-19 affecting the roster, there are still a lot of good choices. Of course, the Jags need the most help on defense, however, the Browns’ top graded stars are mostly out, which brings us to the offense.

When evaluating the unit as a whole, there are several directions the Jags could go. The most notable names of the group undoubtedly are tailback Nick Chubb and receiver Jarvis Landry. However, the issue for the Jags with adding either is that they would be luxury snags as the Jags have a WR/RB duo of their own in D.J. Chark and James Robinson.

With that being the case, I zoned in on the Browns’ offensive line, which has several players playing well and has four players on it with a grade of 79.1 or higher, according to Pro Football Focus. The guard play in particular has been solid with Joel Bitonio registering an 83.8 overall grade on the left and Wyatt Teller registering a 95.6 at right guard. Both grades are good for fifth and first at the left and right guard, respectfully, making either choice a solid one. That said, I went with Teller.

While the Jags’ offensive line is one that a better quarterback could get by with, Teller would be a significant upgrade. His run-block grade of 94.6, in particular, is impressive (also good for first at his position), which would only help James Robinson that much more when running to the right. Heck, with the way Teller is playing, Robinson might have an even easier path to becoming Offensive Rookie of the Year, which is a goal he’s recently discussed.

When both teams take the field, Teller might not be a name the announcers mention much but make no mistake about it, he’ll need to have a big impact for the Browns to win. They will enter Week 12’s game without a lot of their stars, which means Chubb and the run game needs a strong day if the Browns are to win.