Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host New Orleans with 1-0 series lead

New Orleans Pelicans (49-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -7.5; over/under is 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 94-92 on April 22 led by 28 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

The Thunder have gone 36-16 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 52.5 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.2.

The Pelicans are 30-22 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 17.6.

The Thunder's 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 115.1 points per game, 2.4 more than the 112.7 the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Williamson is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.