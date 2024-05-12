Gig ‘Em Gazette ranks Texas at No. 6 in post-spring SEC power rankings

In what comes as no surprise to Texas faithful, one Texas A&M writer has less faith in the Longhorns than most national college football outlets do for the upcoming season. His ranking might surprise you.

Texas is viewed nationally as a Top 10 team in college football for 2024. Gig ‘Em Gazette writer Graham Harmon argues that Texas isn’t a Top 5 team in the SEC. He shared his justification in ranking the Longhorns at No. 6 in his post-spring SEC power ranking.

“I look at things like a late surge needed to beat an awful Iowa State team. Going to the fourth quarter tied with Wyoming before a pick-six broke the game open. Eking out a win over a horrendous Houston squad that should have been blown out no matter whether Quinn Ewers was playing. A three-point win over a sub-.500 TCU squad. Key players no-showing against OU and the playoff game versus Washington.”

Texas A&M, of course, went 7-6 last season with wins over New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and Abilene Christian. Its 4-6 record against power conference teams, including a 48-33 loss to the middling Miami Hurricanes (7-6), is less desirable than barely going 12-2 as Harmon suggests Texas did. Still he’s not sold on Texas because of what it has at quarterback.

“I’m just not a believer in Quinn Ewers to be that guy this year. Kelvin Banks is legit, and still one of the most painful misses from the 2022 class for the Aggies. Anthony Hill could be a star as well. But there are too many question marks and concerns from last year for me to buy in here. I’ve got Texas at 8-4—if that prediction comes to pass, especially if one of those losses is to the Aggies in Kyle (Field), I’ll be very interested to see how things progress.”

The questions marks for the Aggies aren’t as concerning as the Longhorns’ perceived deficiencies according the the Texas A&M writer. The Aggies break in a brand new head coach and offensive coordinator after failing to produce a strong enough offense with schematic wizard Bobby Petrino at offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike Elko is given plenty of benefit of the doubt by Harmon, who explains ranking the Aggies No. 3 in the SEC.

“Under Elko, I feel confident A&M will have an elite defense. The offense is the big question mark—but with a healthy Weigman, Klein at the controls, and an improved OL, I like the Aggies’ chances against a schedule which sees all four of their toughest games come at home.”

The Aggies have done well enough in the transfer portal to be a force in the SEC, but haven’t been a Top 3 team in the conference since the 2020 season. Perhaps they turn the corner this season, but the past three years have seen more disappointment than realized potential. The Longhorns will get a glimpse of how good the Aggies are on November 30 at Kyle Field in College Station.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire