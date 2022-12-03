Giants vs. Commanders: Week 13 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (7-4) will take on the Washington Commanders (7-5) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their first of two meetings over a three-week span.

Experts are leaning heavily toward Washington this week — 8:2 — with most expecting a one-score game.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 13 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Giants 22, Commanders 18

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders get the Giants back-to-back with a bye week sandwiched in between, so they’ll essentially have three weeks to focus on New York. That will bode well for Washington in Week 15, but the G-Men have the advantage this time around. After playing on Thanksgiving, they’ll have 10 days to prepare for the Commanders and get some injured players back. Coupled with an electric MetLife Stadium crowd, that should be just enough.

*Above prediction was also printed in USA TODAY Sports Weekly alongside a full game preview. Print editions are available every Wednesday at newsstands everywhere.

John Fennelly: Giants 24, Commanders 23

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

These games are usually close unless one team is severely undermanned. Washington is hot, winners of six of their last seven and the Giants are cold, losers in three of their past four. But The Giants are home and getting healthy again. It’s a must win for them — their first in many years — and if Brian Daboll is as good coach as everyone thinks he is, he will find a way to win this game.

The Giants must get back to doing what they do best, rely on the legs of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, and establish some dominance in the trenches. Otherwise, they won’t have much a shot in this game as it’s a playoff-level contest.

Tyler Henry: Giants 20, Commanders 16

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Just a gut feeling here. I think Saquon Barkley and the running game gets back going this week and helps the Giants get it done. The resurgence of Darius Slayton will continue show out big-time on Sunday (assuming he plays with the illness he now has).

Story continues

Hopefully the Giants can get back some key players from injury. Any combination of Daniel Bellinger, Dane Belton, Evan Neal and Azeez Ojulari will go a long way toward the Giants’ efforts this weekend.

It will be close, but I think the Giants find a way to get it done in front of the home crowd.

Kevin Hickey: Giants 23, Commanders 21

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Giants are getting healthier and should expect to see the return of several key starters on both sides of the ball. The Commanders have been on a roll lately and could see the season debut of defensive end Chase Young. It will be a battle of the trenches, and the Giants will need to dominate early. While we all love a good passing game, establishing control of the line of scrimmage and getting Saquon Barkley in a rhythm will be vital. In the end, the Giants come away with a scrappy win at home with a roster that’s getting healthier.

Jeevan Kirkland: Giants 20, Commanders 17

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are coming off of a tough streak where they have not been able to score the ball effectively. This will hopefully change against a division rival as they can go back to their roots and press the ground game with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Both teams are relatively evenly matched so this should be a dogfight throughout.

Serena Burks: Giants 21, Commanders 19

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

This is going to be a really, really good game. Both teams are having their best season in years and each is dealing with its own form of adversity. That said, I think this game means more for the Giants because they’ve already lost two in a row. Losing a third has the potential to derail their season, but I don’t see this team letting that happen. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are both having a career years, and I think they rally the troops. Giants win at home.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire